If you have the winter blues, resist the urge to burrow under blankets and binge watch your favorite Netflix series.
Instead, take a trip around the globe at Tropicana Atlantic City’s Wines From Around the World Festival noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.
Featuring more than 150 of the world’s most popular wines, you can sip your way through California, New Zealand, Italy, France, Argentina, Uruguay, Australia and South Africa. The festival is perfect for the wine-curious and oenophiles alike.
Nearly 1,000 people are expected for the third annual event, which will feature more wines, fabulous food and live entertainment, says Chris Rippy, Tropicana’s vice president of food and beverage.
For the past two years, the festival showcased wines exclusively from New Jersey. This year, however, the festival “expanded horizons from around the world to offer a much bigger selection,” Rippy says.
Vintners include Artesa, Ruffino, Simi, Francis Coppola, Ferrari-Carano, Masi, Vistalba and Paul Goerg. Because Tropicana has strong relationships with the wineries, many are eager to showcase their products at this year’s festival, adds Rippy.
Representatives are knowledgeable and can educate you about the unique aspects of their wines — from the color to the aroma to the bouquet. And if you like a particular wine, you can purchase it by the bottle or by the case.
As you sip, savor and enjoy the fruits of the wine, be sure to nosh on the food: artisanal cheese plates, Mediterranean hummus plates, grilled shrimp with mango salsa, lobster and crab rolls, pulled pork sandwiches and an array of cookies and brownies.
Evolution X, a five-piece band, will perform Top 40 music from 1 to 5 p.m., and should you feel inclined, you can dance to your favorite songs.
The atmosphere at the festival is one of celebration. So ditch the winter blues and come to Tropicana.
Save binge-watching for another day.
