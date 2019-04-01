The Marine Mammal Stranding Center will host its annual Sippers for Flippers fundraiser from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Nauti Spirits Distillery in Cape May.
The event will feature an auction, live music from the duo Clavicles as well as a variety of cocktails made with Nauti Spirits. In addition, samples of specialty dishes from a variety of local restaurants such as Mama Mia's Ristorante, Fins Bar and Grille, The Ugly Mug and many more will be on hand.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Stranding Center.
Nauti Spirits is located at 916 Shunpike Road in Cape May.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. To purchase advance tickets go to MMSC.org.
