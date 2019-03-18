The South Jersey Jazz Society (SJJS) has chosen to honor Joe Donofrio as the recipient of the 2019 George Mesterhazy Jazz Master Award. The award is given out annually to a person who has contributed greatly to the jazz community in South Jersey. It was named in honor of Cape May jazz pianist George Mesterhazy who passed away in 2012.
A reception will be held in Donofrio’s honor from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point.
Dinofrio has been the artistic director of the SJJS since 2014. A six-time Grammy winner, Donofrio has been deeply involved in the music industry since he was a young man and has played every role from drummer to promoter to agent and beyond.
“There is no one more deserving of this award than Joe,” says Nick Regine, president of South Jersey Jazz Society. “He has devoted countless hours to helping the SJJS bring in exceptional jazz talent over the last six years. His professionalism and his rapport with the artists set him apart. A large amount of credit is due to him for helping to create a vibrant jazz scene here in South Jersey.”
Admission to the reception is $15, which includes a buffet as well as live music from the Michael Pedicin Quartet. For more info or to purchase tickets go to SouthJerseyJazz.org or call 609-927-6677.
Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point.
— Ryan Loughlin
