The Montreal Beach Resort in Cape May will go to the dogs just prior to closing its pool for the season, with its third annual ‘Doggie Dip at the Pool’ fundraiser from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, to benefit Animal Outreach of Cape May.
Dogs will be the guests of honor for a day of relaxation and fun at the pool. The admission fee of $10 per pet will go directly to the Animal Outreach of Cape May. The first 25 “swimmers” will receive doggie gift bags, featuring treats from Cape May Peanut Butter Company and coupons for Muddy Paws Dog Wash & Boutique; while their humans can take advantage of 25% off their lunch order at Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille. Guests are welcome to bring pool toys and/or anything fun for the dogs and their friends to enjoy.
The Montreal Beach Resort is located at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to MontrealBeachResort.com.
