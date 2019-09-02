Good Old Days (13).JPG
Suzanne Marino

Say farewell to summer at Somers Point’s 42nd Annual Good Old Days Festival, Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will take place at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park.

There will be antique cars on display, food, carnival games, inflatables, a magician, pony rides, karate and K-9 demonstrations, plus over 20 vendors and community groups.

Attendees will enjoy live music on two stages throughout the day, with performances from The Hawkins Road Coconutz and The Dan Burke with guest star Lew London. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lawrence “Bud” Kern Scholarship Foundation. Lawrence “Bud” Kern was instrumental in the development of recreation facilities and programs in Somers Point. It was his idea to hold an end-of-summer community picnic, which gave rise to the Good Old Days Festival.

 The festival will be preceded by the Annual ‘Run for Bud’ at 9 a.m. at Kennedy Park with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. 

 For more information go to SPGoodOldDays.com.

