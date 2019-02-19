If your are a fan of the arts and low on cash, Greate Bay Country Club has got you covered.
This Sunday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Somers Point Arts Commission presents "Love The Arts in Somers Point," a free event at Greate Bay Country Club featuring artwork from both children and seniors as well as poetry readings, live jazz music, a free buffet, cash bar and silent auction.
While the event is free, donations are always appreciated.
For more info or to RSVP call 609-653-4991.
