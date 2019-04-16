New Jersey bog turtle

The bog turtle is one of the rarest turtles in North America. It can be found in wet areas in 12 New Jersey counties.

Scared to come out of your shell? Here’s a good reason to do just that. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor will host Turtle Fest. Turtle Fest will include a full day of activities, such as snapping turtle presentations, a terrapin-themed egg hunt, a turtle hatchling nature walk and a turtle basking station, plus contests, prizes and more. Seatings for breakfast are available as well with advance reservations.

Tickets to Turtle Fest are $12 for adults, $10 for children and $35 for a family pack of four. For members, the cost is $8 for adults, $6 for children and $25 for the family pack.

The Wetlands Institute is located at 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd. in Stone Harbor. Go to WetlandsInstitute.org to purchase tickets and for more info.

