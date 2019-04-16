Scared to come out of your shell? Here’s a good reason to do just that. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor will host Turtle Fest. Turtle Fest will include a full day of activities, such as snapping turtle presentations, a terrapin-themed egg hunt, a turtle hatchling nature walk and a turtle basking station, plus contests, prizes and more. Seatings for breakfast are available as well with advance reservations.
Tickets to Turtle Fest are $12 for adults, $10 for children and $35 for a family pack of four. For members, the cost is $8 for adults, $6 for children and $25 for the family pack.
The Wetlands Institute is located at 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd. in Stone Harbor. Go to WetlandsInstitute.org to purchase tickets and for more info.
