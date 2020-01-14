Join the Soroptimists of Cape May County for their Sunday brunch at Fins Bar and Grille, located at 142 Decatur St., Cape May.
The brunch, taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, will include Bloody Mary’s, Mimosas, Eggs Benedict, live music and more.
Half of the day’s proceeds will go to the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County, which provides educational awards and leadership workshops for local young women and girls. For more information, call 609-846-3690 or go to SICMC.com.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
