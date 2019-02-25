There’s nothing like Mardi Gras to party hearty. But if you can’t travel to New Orleans right now, don’t fret. There’s Mardi Gras @ The Point, a party that’s sure to rival the best of them from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.
Sponsored by South Jersey Jazz Society, Mardi Gras @ The Point features Zydeco A GoGo, an authentic NOLA band; fabulous Cajun food, drinks, live entertainment including stilt walkers and a tarot card reader, a Mardi Gras mask competition and more.
Tickets are $45 per person and $80 per couple and can be purchased at TicketLeap.com.
Greate Bay Country Club is located at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. Go to SouthJerseyJazz.org.
— Maria Wolf
