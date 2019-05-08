Though the original Woodstock Festival leaned heavy on rock and folk acts, the bands that performed were so influential that even the jazz community took notice. From 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Clancy’s By the Bay in Somers Point, the South Jersey Jazz Society will present a jazz tribute to the music of Woodstock with a performance from guitarist Sheryl Bailey. Bailey will perform songs from acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Santana and Jefferson Airplane.
“Great tunes transcend style, so many of these songs are such strong melodic vehicles that it’s natural to play them in a jazz format,” Bailey notes.
Tickets to the show are $10 for SJJS members and $15 for non-members. Clancy’s By the Bay is located at 101 E. Maryland Ave. in Somers Point. For more information go to SouthJerseyJazz.org.
— Ryan Loughlin
