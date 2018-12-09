Break out your Peanuts' gang dance moves. It's time for the annual 'A Charlie Brown Christmas" concert, hosted by the South Jersey Jazz Society.
This jazzy concert will take place Monday, Dec. 17, at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road.
The concert will feature the music of pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi, which was made famous in the "A Charlie Brown Christmas" TV special.
Performing will be the Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band with special guest vocalist Cathy Rocco.
Tickets are $40 each and includes dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m. Part of the event's proceeds will benefit the South Jersey Jazz Society’s Scholarship Program.
For more information or tickets, go to SouthJerseyJazz.org or call 609-927-6677.
