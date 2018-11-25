The Wildwoods do things big — and Christmas is one of the biggest. Which is why the town hosts festivities for two weekends. Kick things off 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, with a day of family fun, entertainment, pictures with Santa, movies and holiday bazaar. A tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center commences the day's events.
But they pick up again with the Christmas parade 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, which heads south from 15th and Central, turns west at Oak Avenue and continues down New Jersey Avenue, makes a left at Rio Grande Avenue and goes north along Pacific Avenue, ending at Byrne Plaza where there is a tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be fire pits, dance parties and an ice skating rink ($5) till 9 p.m.
Byrne Plaza is the place to be on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well when the holiday spirit continues with more activities during the Winter Festival.
For more info, go to WildwoodHoliday.com.
— Pamela Dollak
