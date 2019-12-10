Looking to spice things up?
Atlantic City Weekly’s annual Wing Wars event returns 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, for a fourth year at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, and this time it promises to be spicier and more fun than ever. Twenty-one restaurants will go head-to-head (and beak to beak) to find out who is the top bird in town. And you get to taste them all. There will also be live music from Quasimodo's Bride, plus live contests, giveaways, drink specials and more.
Tickets are $30 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which will include a special Wing Wars gift and one hour early admission to the event.
For more info and to purchase tickets, go to ACWeekly.com/wingwars
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.