Ok, so they have been done to death, but there is still something kinda fun about an ugly sweater party. At the very least it’s an excuse to down one-too-many spiked eggnogs at yet another holiday party. Don’t fight it, embrace it. Here are five spots holding ugly sweater parties this month.
Ugly Mug In case the name didn’t tip you off, this place loves to celebrate ugly things. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, is their official Ugly sweater party. Prize for the best sweater is $100, while runner up gets a $50 gift certificate. Miller Lites can be had for $3 and guests can enjoy live music from Lima Bean Riot. The Ugly Mug is located at 426 Washington St. in Cape May. Go to UglyMug.bar for more info.
Cape May Brewing Co. Now in its fourth year, Cape May Brewing Company’s Ugly Sweater Party is an all day affair. Beginning at noon and running until 9 p.m., this nine-hour event features a variety of Christmas-y craft beers with such fun names as Pine Needle IPA, Fruitcake Bog, Gingerbread Mop Water and Peppermint King Porter Stomp among others. There will be a raffle and prizes handed out hourly starting at 3:30 p.m. And from 6-8:30 p.m. they'll have a silent disco, so you can embody the spirit of “Dancer,” an obscure, yet beloved member of Santa’s reindeer fleet. Cape May Brewing Co. is located at 1288 Hornet Road in Cape May. Go to CapeMayBrewery.com for more info.
Willow Creek Winery For a slightly more sophisticated version of an ugly sweater party, head to Willow Creek Winery from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. This yule-tide event will include local wines, live music from Dan Barry and loads of Christmas cheer. Reservations are recommended. Willow Creek Winery is located at 160 Stevens St. in Cape May. For more info go to WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
Farpoint Toys & Collectibles If you want to participate in an ugly sweater event but don’t feel like hanging around someplace all night, this is the event for you. Farpoint Toys and Collectibles is hosting an ugly sweater contest. Just stop by the store on Saturday, Dec. 15, in your ugliest sweater to enter. Winners will receive a swag bag full of goodies. Farpoint Toys and Collectibles is located at 5113 Harding Highway in Mays Landing. Go to FarPointToys.com for more.
Millville Moose Lodge Ain’t no party like a Millville Moose Party! That’s what we always say anyway, and this time it looks to be true once again. From 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, the Millville Mooses (Meese?) will have their Ugly Sweater Party. Billed as an “adult Christmas party,” one can only imagine the kind of lampshade-on-the-head action one can expect from this evening of holiday bliss. Even local legend “Crazy Bob” is set to DJ, which naturally brings with it an unmatched sense of danger and unpredictability. Also, they will serve ham and meatballs on rolls. The Millville Moose Lodge & Family Center is located at 40 Bogden Blvd in Millville. Go to Facebook.com for more info.
