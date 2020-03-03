As winter wraps up, outdoor events are beginning to appear. With St. Patrick's Day on the horizon Somers Point has decided to celebrate early with a Paddy Pub Crawl on from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The $25 ticket allows you transportation between Passion Vines, Somers Point Brewery, Caroline's, Clancy's, Charlie's, Gregory's and Josie Kelly's. You will also receive an event T-shirt and a swag bag.
Also on that day, Garden State Beer Co is celebrating four years in business in Galloway. Starting at noon, come and enjoy this milestone for a great local brewery. Festivities continue until 10 p.m.
Vagabond’s new location in Egg Harbor Township at McCullough's Emerald Golf Links is having its grand opening at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Celebrate with amazing food and fantastic beers.
The next week, The Y.B. Restaurant, 314 Beach Ave, Cape May will ally with Gusto Brewing for a pair of beer dinners at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14. The $65 ticket entitles you to a five-course dinner with five pourings of Gusto's brews and a souvenir glass to take home.
Be sure to check out lots of events in A.C. for St. Patrick's Day Parade Weekend on March 14-15. Tennessee Ave Beer Hall will have food and drink specials all weekend and the outdoor bar and patio will be open at 10 a.m. On Saturday, Ocean Casino Resort will serve Kegs and Eggs from 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Topgolf Swing Suite. Beer specials and breakfast sandwiches will be served to prep you for the parade at 1 p.m.
On March 14, Bucket Brigade in Cape May Court House will celebrate their Annual St. Paddy's Party featuring the Irish Pipe Brigade between 1-3 p.m. and will host live music all day. A food truck, Smoker and Adel, will be serving up some great cuisine and, of course, their fine selection of beers.
On the holiday itself, March 17, Clancy's By The Bay in Somers Point will host an all day party beginning at 11 a.m. Irish food, beer and drink specials will be available for all those playing hooky from work as well as music from DJ Bill and at 4:30 and 6:15 p.m., the Nae Breeks Pipes and Drums.
Atlantic City Beer Week has been designated this year as March 30-April 5. All week, events will be happening throughout the area culminating with the 15th Annual A.C. Beer & Music Fest on April 3-4. The first session runs from 8 p.m till midnight on Friday featuring the music of New Found Glory, session 2 runs from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday with the music of Goldfinger and the final session runs from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday with Against Me! headlining. Of course, other bands will be filling in the gaps as well as an acoustic stage. But the stars of the show are definitely the beers.
Over 1000 beers will be on hand with most of the New Jersey-based breweries being represented. The Good Time Tricycle crew does an amazing job of gathering the best beers, vendors, food, musical acts and fun activities anywhere. Tickets are on sale at Joe Canal's, Boardwalk Hall or Ticketmaster.com. Price is $60.
If you want to get your run on, don't forget the Hops Trot 5K before the 2nd session at 10:30 a.m. Registration includes entry to session 2 as well as a victory beer, a commemorative pint glass and beers along the route. The trot begins and ends at the Convention Center and the quicker you run, the sooner you can enter the fest. Register at DelmoSports.com and if you decide to run in the MudHen Race Series in Wildwood on April 17-18 you can save.
Several kickoff events are happening prior to the fest. At Tennessee Ave Beer Hall, there will be another spectacular show of culinary wizardry accompanied by the people and beers from Lawson's Brewing at 7 p.m. on April 2. Their claim to fame has been Sip of Sunshine IPA but their product line is much more diverse. A rep from the brewery will be in attendance to answer any questions you may have about the beers. That evening at 8 p.m. New Jersey Craft Beer will host an event at Chickie's & Pete's in Tropicana. The 20 brewery collaboration beer will be on tap as well as lots of other Jersey brews. Don't forget to check out all the local breweries and watering holes for specials. Every year, Wingcraft in A.C. populates their 40 taps with great local beers and has food specials. Ducktown Tavern, Vagabond, Broadway Burger Bar should be on your list. In Cape May County, Country Club Tavern, Lucky Bones, Mad Batter and all eight breweries could make for a nice diversion.
Recently released was a collaboration between Gusto and Mudhen. A big hazy New England IPA called Crossover Episode: The One Where MudHen Went To Gusto is hopped with Ekuanot and Medusa hops and was dry-hopped twice with them and Vic Secret hops. The addition of lots of oats and wheat to the Pilsner malt will make for a smooth and citrusy libation. Be sure to stop and taste it.
Remember to drink responsibly and always have a designated driver.
Slainte!
