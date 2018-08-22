If you’re an oenophile or simply curious about wine, then don’t miss the 7th Annual International Winefest, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
The two-day event features more than 100 wines from 10 of the world’s most prestigious wine-producing countries, including Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and New Zealand. It also showcases award-winning cuisine as well as live jazz music.
“This affair is very upscale, from the wines to the food, which is exquisite,” says Scott Tarwater, corporate wine director for Landry’s, the parent company of Golden Nugget. “It’s all about the details and the small things that most guests can’t put their finger on, but when put together, add up to being a very special event.”
Representatives from England, France, Germany, Portugal and Italy will fly to Atlantic City to discuss their wines as they pour.
“This event brings together a beautiful mix of novices who are curious about wine and want to know more to highly educated wine people, many from the hotel industry,” says Tarwater.
Friday’s event, Wine and Jazz Reception Under the Stars, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., is $49. Saturday’s event, Grand Tasting, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., is $89. Go to TicketMaster.com.
— Maria Wolf
