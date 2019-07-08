If you are like most Americans, you probably love The Beatles. But also like most Americans, chances are you have never seen The Beatles perform live. And though it’s true that there is no way to see the actual Fab Four onstage, Wildwood will host the next best thing — a Beatles tribute band! This Thursday, July 11, The Beat Tells will perform a mix of note-for-note versions of Beatles classics live at Byrne Plaza. Expect to hear all your favorites from “She Loves You” to “Let it Be” and all points between.
The concert runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and admission is free. Byrne Plaza is located on Pacific Avenue between Oak and Cedar Avenues in Wildwood. For more info go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.