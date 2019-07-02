Wish you could go back to the neon and big hair of the 80s? This weekend you can!
Wildwood's '80s Dance Band Concert Weekend takes place from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and from noon-6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Byrne Plaza in Wildwood. The event will include a DJ, live music from the Funktion Band on Saturday and Pennington Station on Sunday, food trucks including Cousins Maine Lobster, Five Sisters, House of Cupcake, Maddalena's Frozen Cheesecake on a Stick, Twisted Steaks, Wild Scoops Italian Ice Cart, and Big Squeeze Lemonade plus local and artisan vendors, free family and kid’s activities, and wine and craft beer in the garden/tent area.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave in Wildwood. For more information, go to WoyftEvents.com.
