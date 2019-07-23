Get your fill of street style eats and good vibes at WILDFEST Food Truck and Music Festival from 4-9 p.m. at Fox Park in Wildwood. Foodies can indulge in delicious grub from over 15 food trucks while enjoying live music from some of the area's most popular bands.
The theme this year is "British Invasion" which means attendees can look forward to hearing all their favorite hits from bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones as performed by Animal House Band and The Mahoney Brothers.
Kids can enjoy their own Kid Zone created just for them. There will be quality vendors selling everything from jewelry to bath and body to today's hottest fashions.
Admission is free. Fox Park is located at 4500 Ocean Ave. in Wildwood. For more info go to Facebook.com.
