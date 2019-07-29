elephants

The Watering Hole in Mays Landing.

 MATTHEW STRABUK

Now in its tenth year, the Annual Elephant Talk Indie Music Festival returns to Atlantic County for a three day celebration. This indie music festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Watering Hole Cafe and features over 100 bands throughout the weekend.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to Muzique, a program that offers free music lessons and instruments to children with special needs.

Cost to attend is $10 per day or $25 for a weekend pass. The Watering Hole Café is located at 6494 Weymouth Road in Mays Landing. For more info go to Facebook.com.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments