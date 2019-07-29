Now in its tenth year, the Annual Elephant Talk Indie Music Festival returns to Atlantic County for a three day celebration. This indie music festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Watering Hole Cafe and features over 100 bands throughout the weekend.
A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to Muzique, a program that offers free music lessons and instruments to children with special needs.
Cost to attend is $10 per day or $25 for a weekend pass. The Watering Hole Café is located at 6494 Weymouth Road in Mays Landing. For more info go to Facebook.com.
