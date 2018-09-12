On Wednesday, Sept. 19, a duo of documentary films featuring artists from Southern New Jersey will premiere at the Levoy Theatre in Millville.
The pair of films were produced by ArtC, a group dedicated to promoting the arts in South Jersey. “Shattered: Portrait of a Glass Factory” focuses on the once-thriving glass industry in Millville, while “The Art Spirit: The Story of Pat Witt & the Barn Studio of Art” is a re-edited version of a 2012 documentary on one of southern New Jersey’s most influential artists.
The showing will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Levoy.net. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St. in Millville.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.