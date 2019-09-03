Roar to Shore

Motorcyclist ride down Atlantic Ave in Wildwood. The annual Roar to the Shore event brings thousands of motorcyclists to the Wildwoods this weekend.

 Dale Gerhard

The Wildwoods Roar to the Shore Motorcycle Rally, the largest free motorcycle rally in the northeast, heads back to the beach Thursday through Sunday, September 5-8. The rally will feature live entertainment, motorcycle, food and merchandise vendors, alongside unique events such as a rubber duck boardwalk ride, a custom boardwalk bike show, and a bike lights show.

Vendor areas are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Vendors are located in the Wildwoods Convention Center parking lots at Burk and Ocean avenues as well as Oak and Atlantic avenues in Wildwood.

For more information, a detailed up-to-date event schedule, or to register for the Custom Boardwalk Bike Show please visit www.RoarToTheShoreOnline.com

