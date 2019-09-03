The Wildwoods Roar to the Shore Motorcycle Rally, the largest free motorcycle rally in the northeast, heads back to the beach Thursday through Sunday, September 5-8. The rally will feature live entertainment, motorcycle, food and merchandise vendors, alongside unique events such as a rubber duck boardwalk ride, a custom boardwalk bike show, and a bike lights show.
Vendor areas are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Vendors are located in the Wildwoods Convention Center parking lots at Burk and Ocean avenues as well as Oak and Atlantic avenues in Wildwood.
For more information, a detailed up-to-date event schedule, or to register for the Custom Boardwalk Bike Show please visit www.RoarToTheShoreOnline.com
