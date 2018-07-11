The vocal trio The Victory Belles will perform with the Jersey Shore Pops 7 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center.
The Belles pay homage to The Andrew Sisters with their song selections and style, in an effort to keep the patriotic music of America’s World War II era alive. Songs will include “The Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” all performed with the Belle’s tight, three-part harmony.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $40. The PAC is located at 212 Bayberry Drive, Cape May Court House. Go to JerseyShorePops.org for tickets and information.
