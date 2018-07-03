Four big events will hit the Wildwoods this weekend. First, the Sand Sculpting Festival will occur 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 7, featuring works of art made from sand by amateur and semi-pro sculptors. This event is free for participants and spectators, and prizes will be awarded. Go to the beach at Heather Road in Wildwood Crest for all the fun.

From 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, a Foam n’ Glow EDM Party will take place at the Wildwoods Convention Center (4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood). Bumping music and plenty of foam will mix this party up. Open to ages 16 and older. Tickets can be purchased at FoamNGlow.com.

Meanwhile, over on the Wildwoods beach between Wildwood and Oak avenues, a cornhole tournament will rage throughout the day beginning at 11 a.m. Teams of two will go head-to-head on Saturday, and the winning team will be crowned in the final tournament 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 8. Must be 18 or older to participate. Registration is $25 for Saturday and $45 for Sunday.

The Anglesea Night Market also returns this Thursday, July 5, running from 4 to 10 pm. The market will take place every other Thursday through the summer, including July 19, Aug. 2 and 16, down Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood. Over 20 food trucks will participate each night.

Go to WildwoodsNJ.com for more information.