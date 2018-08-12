The Shops of Woodland Village are hosting Ladies Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, with a full schedule of activities planned that includes live entertainment, discounts, giveaways, refreshments and more. See what’s in store below:
Live entertainment of all kinds. Vicki and Randy Bocelle will provide live music, performing hits from the 1950s through today. The Cape May County Library Bookmobile will also be on site to promote the Reading Rocks summer reading program. Then take a break and soothe tired muscles with Debbie Meyer, professional massage therapist from Muscle World, who will offer chair massages on the patio of Ain’t She Sweet. Lastly, see what the future holds for you with tarot card reader Ann Marie.
The food. Hungry? Pop into Studibagels Garden Café for a sandwich or freshly baked treats or smoothies. For those with a sweet tooth, stop in to Ain’t She Sweet, a cool, retro-inspired candy shop, with mouth-watering chocolates, nuts, licorice, fudge, hard candy, taffy and and nostalgic candies from your youth. Wine and cheese go hand in hand, so don’t miss The Cheese Shop and Jammin’ Jellies, for imported artisanal cheese, gourmet goodies, crackers, nuts and dips, as well as jellies, dips, dressings and salsas — and ... the shop is also an outlet for Natali Wines.
Shopping. Stroll through the wisteria-lined pavilion where you’ll discover 14 shops, like the chic and contemporary women’s clothing retailer Hope Boutique. Need a light? Head to Shore Makes Scents, a premier candle shop with hand-poured, 100 percent soy wax candles. The shop is also known for eco-friendly aromatherapy products. Arts and crafts abound here, as well. Trinkets is chock-full of a variety of American crafts and artisan pieces, while Red Door Gallery features the work of 15 artists including photography, watercolors, pottery, jewelry, mosaics and works in wood and fiber. Beauty at the Beach which features soaps, lotions, oils, bath salts and more will offer free mini facials. Sure, it’s Ladies Night, but there’s still a little kid in you. So head to The Woodland Toy Shop for one-of-a-kind toys, novelties and curiosities. Moms and daughters won’t want to miss Wild Magnolia for clothing, decor and art. Also in the Village are Addie’s Country Gifts, The Smiling Llama and 7 Mile Travel.
Giveaways. Red Door Gallery will give away a day in Cape May (tickets to historic sites and trolley tour) courtesy of the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities. Raffles will be held at Studibagels for a gift certificate and Ain’t She Sweet for a basket of candy. With every purchase at Wild Magnolia, you’ll be entered to win a gift basket. Enter the tote-bag giveaway at Beauty and the Beach.
Woodland Village is located at 1943 Route 9 in Clermont (across from Teaberry and the Wicker Outlet). For more info, find The Woodland Village on Facebook.
