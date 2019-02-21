Well, Atlantic City did it again. For an entire calendar year America’s Playground kept your drinks well poured, your dance floors hopping and your weekends rowdy. There were megaclubs and corner bars, new casinos and exciting headliners all packing into this seaside town for one reason — to keep you entertained and having the time of your lives. And to honor all those folks who made those wild nights possible our sister publication, Atlantic City Weekly, will host the 2019 Nightlife Awards Thursday, Feb. 21, at Boogie Nights at Tropicana Atlantic City. Here’s what you need to know:
1) The people have spoken. The readers of A.C. Weekly voted for their favorites in every aspect of nightlife entertainment, from Best Bartender to Best Dive Bar to Best Place to Pop the Question and many more. There are also critics’ choices, voted on by the staff of A.C. Weekly. To find out the winners, go to ACWeekly.com/nightlifeawards.
2) It’s a free party. Doors at Boogie Nights open at 8 p.m. for general admission and there is no cover. None. Zip. Nada. Come watch your favorites receive their awards, as well as live entertainment by acts such as Shaun LaBoy, Quasimodo’s Bride, reigning Miss’d America Adriana Trenta, Diva Royale, the Boogie Nights cast and the emsemble from Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars.
3) What’s a party without a cocktail? Want drink specials? They got ‘em. Stoli and Red Bull, Cruzan Rum and Red Bull Coconut Berry and Bourbon Boogie cocktails can all be had for just $8, while Perfect Patron Margaritas are $10.
4) Who’s the best? A few categories will not be revealed until the Nightlife Awards party. Those categories are critics’ choice for: Best Daylife, Best DJ, Bar of the Year, Local Legend and Nightclub of the Year. You’ll have to be there to see who wins.
5) Stick around. Keep the party going well into the wee hours at Boogie Nights’ new “’90s Night into the New Millennium” and dance to some of your favorite tunes from that era.
Boogie Nights is located at Tropicana at 2831 Boardwalk in A.C. Go to ACWeekly.com/nightlifeawards.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.