1. It’s a star-studded affair.

Borgata wouldn’t dream of celebrating its 15th anniversary without some seriously big names being involved. Helping to celebrate the occasion this summer are Barry Manilow, who comes to The Event Center Friday and Saturday, July 6 and 7; pop queen Britney Spears, who stops in for a trio of sold-out shows July 19 to 21; the legendary Cher who, will appear Aug. 17 and 18; and the incomparable Stevie Wonder on Aug. 25 and 26.

2. It’s all about the package.

As part of the celebration, you can book room packages that include some great perks. Prices start at $219 and include such luxuries as daybed rentals, free T-shirts and a $50 dining credit.

3. It’s their party, but you may be the one taking home the loot.

Each week through Monday, Aug. 20, Borgata will hold a sweepstakes. The grand prize changes weekly, but includes items like hotel rooms, concert tickets and VIP service at Premier Nightclub. Go to 15.TheBorgata.com to enter.

4. Old Homestead shares a birthday.

In honor of their 15th year with Borgata, on Friday, July 6, Old Homestead Steak House will host a commemorative, multi-course dinner prepared by Executive Restaurant Chef Romeo DiBona. The $150 meal will be paired with a selection of fine wines. Two seatings are available at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.