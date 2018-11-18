Stone Harbor’s annual Black Friday “Hospitality Night” has turned into two full days loaded with activities and events such as carnival rides, games, crafts, screenings of “White Christmas” and S’mores roastings. Here are some highlights:
Friday, Nov. 23:
1) Scavenger hunt. All ages are welcome to participate. Stop by the 96th Street Water Tower Plaza between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for clues and a special gift.
2) Pet parade. Paw Prints (281 96th St.) will host its own holiday pet parade at 1 p.m. (registration 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.). The winners will participate in the town’s larger Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
3) Holiday Movies. Harbor Square Theater (271 96th St.) will show the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 9:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus screenings of “White Christmas” — call 609-830-3566 for times.
4) Singalong and tree lightings. Join in a rousing holiday singalong at The Reeds (9601 Third Ave.) at 4 p.m. followed by the resort’s tree lighting at 5 p.m. Mayor of Stone Harbor will host the town’s tree lighting at 6 p.m.
5) Merchants’ Hospitality Night. Local stores and galleries will stay open late, offering sales, discounts, refreshments and music from 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 24:
6) Breakfast with Frosty. Kids can dine with Frosty at Coffee Talk (97th St. & Third Ave.) from 9-11 a.m.
6) Holiday Dash. Folks 6 years and up can join the mayor in a fun run up 96th Street at 10 a.m. Check in at the Women’s Civic Club starting at 8:30 a.m. Don a “North Pole”-inspired costume for prizes. No registration fee except a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.
8) Caroling. Carol under the 96th Street clock (223 96th St.) with congregations of Seven Mile Beach at 6 p.m.
9) Christmas Parade. Parade with raffles begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by holiday movie screenings at Harbor Square Theater (271 96th St.)
For a full list of activities, go to StoneHarborBeach.com.
— Pamela Dollak
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.