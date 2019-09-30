glass pumpkins

Head to the glass pumpkin patch at WheatonArts during the Festival of Fine Craft.

1) The when, the where, the what, the how much. The 21st annual Festival of Fine Craft will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, at WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Road in Millville. The cost is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $7 for students and kids 5 and under are free. When purchasing your ticket on Saturday, ask for a “tomorrow pass” and you can enter for free on Sunday. More than 150 veteran and emerging artists and crafters will display their paintings, ceramics, jewelry, wood sculptures and wearables and other items in this two-day art-and-shopping experience. Additionally, there will be artist demonstrations, hands-on family art activities, a beer and wine garden, a glass pumpkin patch, live music and more.

2) WheatonArts Glass Pumpkin Patch. Check out more than 6,000 handcrafted glass pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors in a special pumpkin patch and pick your favorite to take home.

3) Create and collaborate. Look for a series of complimentary hands-on experiences for all ages such as creating paper Halloween masks, corn mosaics, scarecrows, beaded spiders and other neat activities. A few fee-based projects will also be available such as making magnets or sun catchers out of fused glass, marbling a silk scarf and basket making.

4) Enjoy a demo. Artists of all types will be demonstrating their skills and techniques in the art of glassblowing, jewelry making, pottery, spinning and so much more. A pop-up trunk show will also occur at the A.G. Paperweight Shop with Caithness Glass as a preview the new holiday collection, limited editions and returning.

5) Music and spirits. The PackageGoods Orchestra will perform from noon to 4 p.m. both days to keep the festive atmosphere brewing and a beer and wine garden featuring Cape May Brewing Co. and Bellview Winery will be the place to wind down and relax in the midst of all the fun, fall shopping.

Go to WheatonArts.org for more information.

