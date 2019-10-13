1) What it is. The Fabulous '50s and Beyond Weekend is presented by The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce. It's a two-day celebration (Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19) that pays tribute to the 1950s and beyond, specifically highlighting the Wildwoods’ role in the birth of rock 'n' roll music.
2) Dance party. The fun begins 6:30 p.m. Friday with a '50s dance party featuring The Cameos inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Dance the night away moving and grooving to classic oldies. Admission is $16 plus tax.
3) Outdoor fun. Saturday will feature a full day of outdoor fun and music at the free Fabulous '50s Street Fair at Fox Park, located across from the Wildwoods Convention Center on Ocean Avenue. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoy live entertainment, a classic car show, a Doo Wop Back to the '50s Bus Tour and a variety of vendors with '50s memorabilia, merchandise and food options.
4) The featured event. The weekend’s feature event is the Fabulous '50s and Beyond Concert. Taking place 7 p.m. Saturday in the Oceanfront Arena at the Convention Center, the star-studded musical line-up will include The Miracles with Sydney Justin ("Ooo, Baby, Baby"), Florence LaRue & The 5th Dimension (Up, Up and Away"), Sonny Turner ("Only You"), The Original Tymes ("So Much in Love") and The Tee Tones. Tickets are $54 for stadium seating and $71.50 for floor seats.
5) Tickets. To purchase tickets or more info, stop by the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce at 3306 Pacific Ave. or go to Wildwoods.com.
