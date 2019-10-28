PHOTO 9

The designs and artists that Atlantic City Tattoo Expo show-goers can choose from will be almost endless.

 Ray

Ready to get inked? Then head on down to the Atlantic City Drawin’ the Wild Card Tattoo Expo, which returns to the Bally's Atlantic City sixth-floor ballroom Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1-3.

Lucky Street Tattoo co-produces the event, which has grown to include dozens of ink artists from all over the country. Just about any style of tattoo you can dream up, you can have put on your body.

Show times are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The cost to attend is $20 per day, $35 for a 2-day pass or $50 for a 3-day weekend pass. Children 15 and under enter free. Bally's Atlantic City is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info, go to ACTattooExpo.com; Caesars.com/Ballys-AC

