Ready to get inked? Then head on down to the Atlantic City Drawin’ the Wild Card Tattoo Expo, which returns to the Bally's Atlantic City sixth-floor ballroom Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1-3.
Lucky Street Tattoo co-produces the event, which has grown to include dozens of ink artists from all over the country. Just about any style of tattoo you can dream up, you can have put on your body.
Show times are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The cost to attend is $20 per day, $35 for a 2-day pass or $50 for a 3-day weekend pass. Children 15 and under enter free. Bally's Atlantic City is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info, go to ACTattooExpo.com; Caesars.com/Ballys-AC
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.