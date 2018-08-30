Tickets are now on sale for the Sept. 8 and 9 Ocean City Pop and Under the Streetlamp Show, featuring the recent leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning sensation “Jersey Boys.”
Eric Gutman, David Larsen, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley will perform doo-wop, Motown, old time rock ’n’ roll and all of the public’s favorite songs from the Drifters, the Beach Boys and The Beatles.
There will also be a salute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
Tickets are on sale for $30 to $45 and are available at the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. each day at the Ocean City Music Pier.
For more information, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or call 609-399-6111.
