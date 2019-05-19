It’s been a long winter, South Jersey, and we are ready for summertime happenings. As the unofficial kick-off to summer, Memorial Day Weekend is filled with fun. There is so much to do, it can be hard to decide. So don your white shoes, grab the kids and enjoy the best family-friendly fun the shore has to offer.
Here is our countdown to summer with this Top 10 list of family-friendly events.
10) The 34th annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival
As the largest kite festival in North America, this event features kite makers from around the world. Watch as their splendid creations take to the sky and dance in the wind. Free and open to the public, the festival will take place Friday through Monday, May 24-27. It occurs in conjunction with Wildwood’s Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony noon Friday. The entire weekend will be filled with illuminated nighttime kite flying, inflatable kites, sport kite demos, team kite flying, an indoor kite competition, family games and more. Wildwood’s free Boardwalk Craft Show will also take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday on the Boardwalk at Rio Grande Avenue.
Located on the beach at Rio Grande Avenue and inside the Wildwood Convention Center. For more, go to WildwoodsNJ.com
9) Memorial Beach Challenge in Ocean City
On Saturday, May 25, head to Ocean City for the Memorial Beach Challenge. The main obstacle course is a soft-sand, SEAL-approved challenge that will test any athlete’s physical and mental strength. There will also be a kids’ fun run. All proceeds from this event will benefit The 31Heroes Project, an organization that provides support to our nation’s service members, veterans and their families. The obstacle course description is kept secret until May 23. The main obstacle course will be set on a two-mile stretch of soft sand. The race is open to individuals and teams up to four. Registration is $55 for an individual or $200 for teams of four until May 23; then $65 per person or $250 per team. The race welcome and introduction will be at 7:35 a.m. with an 8 a.m. start. Heats are set 3 to 5 minutes apart. The kids fun run will feature a course of safe-obstacles for children as young as 5. Registration for the kids fun run is $20 per person until May 23; and $25 after. The kids pre-race meeting and introduction will be at 9:15 a.m. with a race start at 9:30 a.m.
Located at the Ocean City Music Pier. For more information go to MemorialBeachChallenge.com
8) The Arts & Craft Beer Festival at the Tuckerton Seaport
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 (rain date Sunday, May 26), over 50 vendors with handmade goods, live music, craft beer and more will come to the waterfront at Tuckerton Seaport. Admission is $5
Located at 120 Main Street in Tuckerton. Go to TuckertonSeaport.org
7) Free Summer Kickoff Concert at Wildwood Crest
At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to Centennial Park. This free, all-ages concert will feature dance and party hits by Kevin Miller’s “Smashed.” As the former drummer for the hit band Fuel, Miller will kick off summer with an exciting show.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Crest. For more information call 609-523-0202 or go to VisitWildwoodCrest.com
6) Downtown Wildwood Bacon Lovers Festival
Did someone say “bacon?” The Bacon Lovers Festival heads to Wildwood from Saturday to Monday. Food trucks, vendors, artisans and, yes, lots and lots of bacon will come together to celebrate, what else? Bacon! There will be live entertainment and a DJ, craft beer and wine, family activities, a bacon-eating contest and much more.
Located at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more, go to WOYFTEvents.com
5) Annual Beach Ball Drop at Resort Casino Hotel
Look up at Resorts annual Beach Ball Drop, a big fun way to start summer. Five thousand colorful beach balls will be released from the top of Resorts. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Friday with WMMR broadcasting live. There will also be performances by the Franlinger String Band and a special appearance by Tony Orlando, stilt walkers, contest and giveaways. The official beach unlocking ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. DJ Andrew and Bacardi Artie will get the crowd pumped at 3 p.m. for the legendary beach ball drop.
Located at 1133 Boardwalk. Go to ResortsAC.com
4) Fireworks and the Boardwalk Block Party
Tropicana Atlantic City will celebrate the unofficial start of summer at 9 p.m. Saturday with this free, family-friendly event. Set to the soundtrack of today’s hottest hits, a live DJ and the cast of Boogie Nights will get the party started at 9 p.m., followed by Tropicana’s famous Multimedia Light and Sound Show then a spectacular Fireworks display produced by Grucci.
Located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For info, go to Tropicana.net
3) Wildwood Farmer’s Market
It’s fresh fruits-and-veggie season! Kick it off in Wildwood from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday with an opening ceremony. The market will feature farm fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, herbs, flowers and plants; as well as homemade baked goods, wine, guacamole, nuts, organic teas, jams, jellies, jewelry, soaps and more. There will be a live broadcast by 98.7 The Coast.
Located at Byrne Plaza at Oak and Pacific avenues. Call 609-523-1602 or go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
2) AHRMA Vintage Motorcycle Festival
From Friday to Sunday, the 7th annual American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) Vintage Motorcycle Festival heads to the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville. This event will feature vintage motorcycle racing, food trucks, craft vendors, Friday-night parade laps, the Speed-N-Chrome Bike Show on Saturday, and a 60,000-square-foot swap meet featuring bikes, parts, merchandise and collectibles. AHRMA is a nonprofit organization that restores and competes classic motorcycles. It is the largest vintage racing group in North America and one of the biggest in the world. Tickets are $18 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 8000 Dividing Creek Road in Millville. For info, call 856-327-8000 or go to NJMP.com
1) Official Beach Unlocking and Openings
Wildwood will unlock their beaches with local officials and dignitaries at noon on Friday, May 24. This event will take place on the beach at Andrews Avenue. Scheduled to appear are New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, New Jersey State Senator Robert Andrzejczak and New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism Director Jeffrey Vasser. This ceremony will also include a special donation of six beach wheelchairs to the beach patrols of Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood by The Desatnick Foundation. For more information go to WildwoodsNJ.com
Ocean City’s Unlocking of the Ocean and Businesspersons’ Plunge is an annual event taking place at noon on Friday. Dress in your business best, grab your briefcase and jump in the ocean for this unique ceremony to welcome summer. It takes place on the beach at Moorlyn Terrace. For information, go to OceanCityVacation.com
Atlantic City will hold their official unlocking of the ocean at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in conjunction with Resorts Annual Beach Ball Drop. Located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more information go to ResortsAC.com
Stone Harbor will hold a ceremony to open their beaches at noon on Saturday, when you can watch Stone Harbor’s Beach Patrol and Police and Fire Departments as they compete in a series of challenges and celebrate the official unlocking of the ocean. The competition happens at the 96th Street Beach. For more information go to SHNJ.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.