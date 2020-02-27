Tony Day and the Across the Globe Music Group will perform at the Atlantic City Library in honor of Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Starting at 1 p.m., local performer Day will play his smooth jazz to the delight of audience members. His talents range from studio musician and band leader to composer and teacher, and he has performed with headliner acts in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.
The library is located at 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Call 609-345-2269 or go to ACFPL.org for more information.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
