The 16th annual Tri the Wildwoods Triathlon, 5K Run and Kids’ Splash & Dash will be held in North Wildwood on Saturday, August 24. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

The 16th Annual Tri The Wildwoods Triathlon, 5K and Kids Race will take place at 6:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 24, at 15th Avenue and the beach in North Wildwood.

Athletes will take part in swimming, running and cycling on a grueling trek to the finish line.

The 5K supports the Lunch with Lynch Foundation, a local nonprofit that facilitates the learning experiences for the children that attend school on the Island of Wildwood and surrounding communities through educational opportunities in and out of the classroom environment.

The event is run by Delmo Sports. For more info go to DelmoSports.com.

