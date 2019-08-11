Returning for its 12th year, Tropicana Atlantic City’s annual “Taste of the Quarter” event takes place from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the Quarter. This culinary charity event includes an array of delectable dishes from over 25 restaurants, bars and eateries, each served by local “celebrity chefs” (city officials, local dignitaries and famous media personalities who have donated their time for the event.)
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. All proceeds from Taste of the Quarter will be donated to The United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey in Atlantic County. Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net for more info.
