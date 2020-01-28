Fleetwood Mac lovers should waste no time in grabbing tickets for Tusk — The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute concert taking place 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Millville’s Levoy Theatre.
Tusk’s five members have been creating music together for more than 25 years and will re-create all your favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, with note-for-note replication. Doors open at 7 p.m. and merchandise will be available for purchase. The Vaudeville Bar will also be open for purchasing drinks.
Tickets are $34-$40, plus fees. Levoy Theatre is located at 126 N. High St. For more information, go to Levoy.net.
