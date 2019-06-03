1) Skato with Kato. The now-famous Kato the dog hopes for another big turnout at the hugely popular Skato with Kato, a super fun skate competition for all ages that benefits the Humane Society of Ocean City. With live music by The Sheckies, plus the Ocean City Band, this is the fourth year for this cool event, which takes place 4-8 p.m. Friday. Skato will also include Bathe to Save, which will be on site with its big blue dog-washing truck. Get your pooch cleaned up for a donation to HSOC. If you want to skate, there is a $20 registration fee with the competition beginning at 5:40 p.m. The fun happens at the O.C Skatepark, 5th and West in Ocean City. Go to Facebook.com for more.
2) A weekend down on the farm. Head to LeGates Farm on Saturday and Sunday when they host Beacon Animal Rescue for a weekend on the farm. LeGates' famous farmer's market will still take place on Saturday with all of its amazing produce, as will is great flea market on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Beacon will be there with adoptable dogs and awesome swag to take home. The farmer's and flea markets last through Columbus Day. LeGates is at 3400 Bayshore Road in Cape May Court House. Find Beacon on Facebook for more.
3) Cruise for Christmas in July. Join the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in celebrating Christmas in July from 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 25. Enjoy a sunset boat cruise courtesy of Atlantic City Cruises that includes food, dancing and an incredible sunset view at 8:17 p.m. A cash bar available. Tickets are $25 for adults (ages 16+), $12 for children (ages 2-15), and free for kids 4 and under. Book now as only 100 tickets are available. All proceeds go towards the MMSC's animal rescue efforts. Board at Gardner's Basin, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave. in A.C. Go to MMSC.org for more.
4) Agents for Adoption. Join the Humane Society of Atlantic County for a Father's Day adoption event sponsored by Remax Platinum Properties 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Adopt this day and Remax will sponsor some of adoption fees. There will also be a food truck and the chance to meet Cecil the tortoise. It all takes place at 1401 Abescon Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to HumaneSocietyAC.org for more.
— Pamela Dollak
