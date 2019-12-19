It’s baaaak ...
Every year Atlantic City Weekly hosts a competition for the best nightlife in all of Atlantic County. Casinos, bars and restaurants all compete to see who makes the night sizzle all year long. Voting for this year’s awards begins Thursday, Dec. 19, and runs through Jan. 31. Everything from Best Bartender to Best Tequila Bar to Best DJ are up for grabs along with a host of other categories.
Be sure to vote for your faves and they could wind up this year’s winners.
Go to ACWeekly.com/nightlifeawards to vote for your favorite hot spots in Atlantic County. You can vote once a day.
Winners will be announced in Atlantic City Weekly and online at ACWeekly.com on Feb. 20. That same night there will be an open-to-the-public Nightlife Awards Celebration at Boogie Nights at Tropicana Atlantic City. More info on that to come.
Let the competition begin.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.