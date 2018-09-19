Corvette show
Buy Now

The Corvette Show will take place Sunday, Sept. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from 6{sup}th{/sup} Street to 14{sup}th{/sup} Street, the release said.

 Ocean City, provided

Get your motor running ... head out on the boardwalk? That’s right. From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, Ocean City’s boardwalk will host one of the largest Corvette shows on the East Coast. From Sixth Street to 14th Street Vette’s new and old will line the boards for enthusiasts to drool over. The event is free to attend, for more info go to BoardwalkCorvettes.com.

— Ryan Loughlin

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.