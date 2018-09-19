Get your motor running ... head out on the boardwalk? That’s right. From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, Ocean City’s boardwalk will host one of the largest Corvette shows on the East Coast. From Sixth Street to 14th Street Vette’s new and old will line the boards for enthusiasts to drool over. The event is free to attend, for more info go to BoardwalkCorvettes.com.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.