Thursday, July 4
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; featured exhibit, "Sailing through History"; celebrates the 90th birthday on NJ's Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
DINNER & FIREWORKS: 6:15 to 10 p.m.; participants will be transported by trolley from the Washington Street Mall Information Booth to the Red Store in Cape May Point for a delicious dinner prepared by Chef Lucas Manteca; after dinner, hop back on board for a short ride to Cape May Lighthouse, and climb to the top to watch the fireworks from the watch gallery; Washington Street Mall Information Booth, 526 Washington St., Cape May, $100. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMMONTON INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS: 9 to 10 p.m., Hammonton Lake Park, 100 Sports Drive, Hammonton. 609-567-4300.
HAMMONTON INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. to noon; fourth annual Hammonton Independence Day Parade; parade will run along Bellevue Avenue from Egg Harbor Road to Third Street, and will begin lining up along the railroad tracks on North Egg Harbor Road at 10 a.m. 856-649-6067.
NORTH WILDWOOD INDEPENDENCE DAY FAMILY PARADE: 8:15 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. parade begins; prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated bikes in red, white and blue theme; parade begins at 9th and Atlantic avenues, proceeds north to First and Surf avenues, North Wildwood, free. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.
PATRIOTIC POOCH PARADE: 8:15 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. parade; dogs of all shapes and sizes will parade along the streets of the Wildwoods dressed in patriotic garb alongside decorated bicycles; prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed pooches; Bill Henfey Park, 8th and Atlantic avenues, North Wildwood, free. 609-522-2955.
SMITHVILLE FOURTH OF JULY PARADE: 9 to 11 a.m., Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
STRATHMERE 4TH OF JULY PARADE: 9:15 registration at the firehouse; 10 a.m. judging; 10:30 a.m. parade begins; rain date July 5; Strathmere Vol. Fire Department, 9 Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-231-6000.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
WILDWOOD FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR: 10 p.m.; holiday fireworks extravaganza; rain date July 5; Pine Avenue and the Beach, Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DooWW.com.
Friday, July 5
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE: 4 to 7 p.m.; visit 10 rooms of Longport pictures and momentos; light refreshments; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free admission. 609-410-5939.
PARANORMAL PRESENTATION: 7 and 9 p.m. July 5, 24, 25; witness more than an hour of detailed video footage of paranormal activities from the archives of "The Hartwell Collection"; Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $35. TheHartwellCollection.com.
SPORTS CARD, TOYS, COMICS & COLLECTIBLES SHOW: 3 to 9 p.m. July 5, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7; collectibles, memorabilia and guest star appearances; Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood; free admission. 732-422-9365 or RKSportsPromotions.com.
Saturday, July 6
39TH ANNUAL AVALON 5 MILER: 8 to 10 a.m.; 5 mile run and 2 mile walk through the streets of Avalon; benefits CONTACT Cape Atlantic; Avalon Community Hall, 30th and Avalon Avenue, Avalon, $30. 609-823-1850 or CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. to dusk; vendors, merchants, crafters, bounce houses, kids activities, food trucks, parade, fireworks and more; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
COLD SPRING VILLAGE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 6, 7; patriotic family activities, programs, and music; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD 80'S DANCE BAND CONCERT WEEKEND: 2 to 10 p.m. July 6, noon to 6 p.m. July 7; DJ, live band, food trucks, local and artisan vendors, family and kid's activities, wine and craft beer tastings and sales; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com.
KIWANIS CLUB OF CAPE MAY PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7:30 to 11 a.m.; homemade pancakes, eggs and sausage, coffee, orange juice and water; proceeds from the breakfast benefit the local scholarship fund and community charities; take outs available; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $10 adults, $5 ages 7 to 12. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
PIEROGI, HOME BAKED GOODS AND AN INDOOR GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; pierogi, home baked goods and an indoor garage sale; rain or shine; Sts. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255 or StPeterAndPaulUkrainianOrthodoxChurch.com.
'WHALE OF A DAY' FAMILY STREET FESTIVAL: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; more than 125 vendors, kids activities, live music, bake sale, raffle and more; rain or shine; hosted by the Cape May Beach Property Owners Association; Historic Town Bank, Inc. Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Dr., Town Bank, North Cape May; free admission. 609-770-4641 or HistoricTownBank.com.
Sunday, July 7
ANGLESEA NIGHT MARKET: 5 to 10 p.m.; features 16 or more award-winning food trucks, gourmet food vendors, high-end crafters; Anglesea, Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood. 609-318-4504 or AngleSeaNightMarket.com.
FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 15; fresh local produce, vegetables and home made soup will be available; Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
Monday, July 8
DANCE XPLOSION NATIONAL DANCE FINALS: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 8 through 13; national dance finalists from studios all over the country will compete for cash and prizes; features solos, duets, trios, small groups, large groups, line and productions, ranging from amateur to experienced dancers; Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free admission. 516-781-3400 or WildwoodsNJ.com or DancExplosionTalent.com.
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, July 9
CHALFONTE'S CIVIL WAR DINNER: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Southern Fried Chicken dinner and fascinating story of how the Chalfonte blends its Northern roots with its 20th century operation by the daughter of a Confederate cavalry general; Chalfonte Hotel, 301 Howard St., Cape May, $35 adults, $25 ages 3 to 12. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FAMILY NIGHT — 'ONE MAN, ONE DOG': 5 to 6 p.m.; join entertainer John Hadfield and his mind-reading dog, Reggie, for funny songs, magic, whoopee cushion percussion, comedy and more; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, July 10
AUTHOR AMOR TOWLES: 7 p.m.; lecture by New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles; book signing will follow; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 1; kid-friendly activities, performers, entertainment and crafts vendors; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities; Cape May Point Lighthouse, Lighthouse Avenue, Cape May Point, free admission. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
MUSEUM STORES ANNUAL SIDEWALK SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 10 through 14; explore to the Museum of American Glass, Folklife Center, and Artist Studios at no cost; benefits art educational programming at WheatonArts; WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free admission. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Thursday, July 11
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MINI GOLF TOURNAMENT: 6 to 9 p.m.; enjoy a round of golf with friends or family while benefiting the Avalon Historical Society; Go Fish Mini Golf, 2438 Dune Drive, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. games begin; hosted by Mike & Diane from WAYV; music, raffle baskets, featured bags by Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and Longchamp; benefits the JCC's Early Childhood Education Center; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $40, table of ten $35 each. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
'TALES FROM THE DARK SIDE (OF VICTORIAN LIFE)': 6 to 7:30 p.m.; lighter look at the side of the Victorian Era not as often discussed - plumbing, hygiene, and undergarments; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, July 12
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Unit 96, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Saturday, July 13
LOBSTERFEST: 4 to 8 p.m.; benefits Elks Charities; 6 oz. lobster tail, 4 large shrimp, corn on the cob, potato salad, coleslaw, watermelon; cash bar, live music; rain or shine; Galloway Elks Lodge #2845, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $25, advanced reservations required by July 6. 609-675-3478 or GallowayElks.com.
Saturday, July 20
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; continues on third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Sunday, July 21
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. third Sundays through September, Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Tuesday, July 30
'EARLY AVALON' WALKING TOUR: 6 to 7 p.m.; view Victorian architecture and learn the history of landmark early buildings; north end of Avalon, call for meeting spot. 609-967-0090 or AvalonHistoryCenter.org.
Kids Stuff
Friday, July 5
MOVIE AND BOARD GAME DAY: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30; kids and teens are invited to have some fun with their friends by watching movies or playing board games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, July 6
GROOVY BEAD BRACELETS: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; for ages 5 to 12; make your own custom beads from recycled paper materials; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, July 8
AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 to 3 p.m. July 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
CAPE MAY COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH TENNIS CLINIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 7; affordable tennis lessons for ages 5 to 12 at Cape May County Park East; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, $90. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
'DINOMAN-SPACE': 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; through the solar system and beyond is where Dinoman takes his audience in this fast paced exploration of the heavens; for ages 4 and older; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; face painting, story time and craft time with librarians; Public Library, 800 East Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY FUNDAY: KIDS' ARTS AND CRAFTS: 10 to 11 a.m.; hands on kid's craft; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 9
'BREAKFAST WITH THE PIRATES': 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 20; hear a story over breakfast and then create your own pirate hook to go on a treasure hunt on the grounds; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20 adults, $18 ages 3 to 12. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
FAIRY TALE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 13; delicious breakfast buffet with child-friendly choices, hear classic fairy tales read aloud, and play dress-up with fairy wings; face painting included; Carriage House Café & Tearoom, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $20 adults and kids ages 3 to 12; $5 ages 2 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Music
Thursday, July 4
SOMERS POINT BEACH CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 6; special concerts on July 4, Sept. 1; 27th Annual AtlantiCare Concerts on the beach; refreshments available for purchase; William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue, Somers Point, free. 609-653-0400 or SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
THE JULIANO BROTHERS: 7 to 10:30 p.m.; concert followed by annual firework display; beverages available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Friday, July 5
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
ROOMFUL OF BLUES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $39 advance, $44 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
SUMMER CONCERTS @ THE GAZEBO: 6:30 p.m.; bring a chair; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Saturday, July 6
EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: 8 to 10 p.m.; one of the world's top selling musical groups of all-time; Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $76. 802-255-1826 or SoundChronicle.com.
Sunday, July 7
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11; food available for purchase; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon, free admission. 609-641-0663 or AbseconNJ.gov.
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 2 to 3 p.m.; mix of marches, pop, Americana, and patriotic music; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9, Cape May. HCSV.org or JohnWalterBand.org.
Wednesday, July 10
2019 SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; food and beverages for sale; Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Ave, Richland. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
CAPE MAY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; performance by Max Weinberg's Jukebox; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
MASTERWORKS CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24; Masterworks Choir and Orchestra rehearsals; rehearsals are open to public, no auditions required; July 25, presenting John Rutter's Mass of the Children, free-will offering collected; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. 8th St., Ocean City. 609-399-2988 or MasterWorksOCNJ.org.
TOUR THE WORLD'S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world's largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Thursday, July 11
NAT KING COLE TRIBUTE CONCERT: noon to 1:30 p.m.; program, titled "Unforgettable," will feature the California-based No Vacancy Band led by Dave Damiani; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free admission. 609-822-1167, ext. 121 or Schultz-Hill.org.
NAVESINK BRASS CONCERT: 7 p.m.; variety of music from pop hits to patriotic songs; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, July 17
CONCERTS IN THE PARK - CAPE SHORE JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 6:30 p.m. July 17, Aug. 14; Big Band Jazz Orchestras with Maryanne Franz and a special performance by Tommy Coniglio; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, free. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
Thursday, July 18
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. third Thursdays through Sept. 19, Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ThirdThursdayAC.org.
Theater
Friday, July 5
EAST LYNNE THEATER PRESENTS 'SUMMERLAND': 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, through July 20 (no show on July 4, additional show on July 7); historical fiction mystery based on real life spirit photographer William H. Mumler; The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May; $35 adults, $30 ages 65 and older, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Tuesday, July 9
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity's Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Nature
Friday, July 5
RECLAIM THE BAY ON-SITE EDUCATION/VOLUNTEERING: 9 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 25; see, touch and learn about tiny baby clams and oysters; Old Coast Guard Station, 420 Pelham Ave., Beach Haven. 609-462-1051.
Wednesday, July 10
AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28; presented by the Wetlands Institute; interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails to learn about the flora and fauna that call this area their home; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 11
'INTO THE WOODS': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 11, 12, 18, 19, 8 p.m. July 13, 20, 2 p.m. July 14, 21; presented by the OCC Repertory Theatre Company; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, College Drive, Toms River, $26 adults, $17 seniors. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
TERRAPIN RELEASE PROGRAM: 6 to 8 p.m.; presented by the Wetlands Institute; Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. 609-486-6265 or facebook.com/schiavolibrary.
'THE SILENT MAJORITY: MOTHS OF NEW JERSEY': 6 to 7 p.m.; learn the basics of moth biology, facts about individual species, and more; presented by Blaine Rothauser, Senior Natural Resource Specialist with GZA GeoEnvironmental; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.
