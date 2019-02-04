If you are heading north this weekend, you may wanna stop in at Albert Music Hall in Waretown, because beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, the 48th Ocean County Bluegrass Festival will take place. The event features a lineup of five regional bluegrass bands, each performing 45 minute sets. Refreshments and gifts will be available, but no smoking or alcoholic beverages are allowed.
The cost to enter is $10 for adults and $1 for kids 11 and under. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Pinelands Cultural Society and the Albert Music Hall Scholarship Fund. The Albert Music Hall is located at 131 Wells Mills Road in Waretown. For more info, go to AlbertHall.org.
