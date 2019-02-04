bluegrass fest

If you are heading north this weekend, you may wanna stop in at Albert Music Hall in Waretown, because beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, the 48th Ocean County Bluegrass Festival will take place. The event features a lineup of five regional bluegrass bands, each performing 45 minute sets. Refreshments and gifts will be available, but no smoking or alcoholic beverages are allowed.

The cost to enter is $10 for adults and $1 for kids 11 and under. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Pinelands Cultural Society and the Albert Music Hall Scholarship Fund. The Albert Music Hall is located at 131 Wells Mills Road in Waretown. For more info, go to AlbertHall.org.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments