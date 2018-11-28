“Magic Flowers” is a 30-minute, award-winning Christmas one-act comedy that will take place at the Aerodrome Event Space at the Marquis de Lafayette Hotel, 501 Beach Drive in Cape May on weekends in December. The story takes place on Christmas Eve in Manhattan where an advertising copywriter is prepared to spend it alone with a cheap bottle of wine. She is interrupted by a man selling “magic flowers “ — which he claims will help her find love. Chaos, comedy and kisses ensue.
Show dates are Dec. 1 and 2; 8 and 9; 15 and 16; 22 and 23; times are 2 p.m. on Saturdays, 1 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or through Eventbrite.com. For reservations or more info, call 323-793-2153.
— Pamela Dollak
