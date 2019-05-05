Now that summer is just around the corner, it's time to get bikini-body ready. Sure, eating right helps. But there's nothing like a good workout to quickly burn off those winter calories. But where do you start? This is where Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness Club comes in — with their free "Member for a Day" event. More than just a chance to squeeze in a complimentary workout, there's shopping, wellness exams, kids' activities and even shelter pets, during two "member/guest" sessions: 9 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 13. Here's what's in store:
1.) Get working out.
Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness is offering free group fitness classes during the two sessions. Now's your chance to check out a spin, H.I.I.T. or even Zumba class. Or venture to try their state-of-the-art cardio machines. Or test your strength with their massive collection of weight machines and free weights. Bring your bestie to make your workout even more fun.
2.) Get well soon.
Mainland Wellness, which is dedicated to educating folks about spinal health, will be at both sessions performing scans that test muscle tension and balance.
3.) Get cruisin'.
Whether you run, walk, golf or play tennis, you need to be comfortable and, of course, look good. Cruise Control Gear will host a trunk show on their comfortable and performance-driven athletic wear during the sessions. Take advantage of special discounts at Greate Bay.
4.) Get a laugh.
Kids are definitely welcome at Greate Bay. So much so that during Member/Guest day, puppeteer and ventriloquist Justin Thomas will entertain in the "Kids' Club" twice — at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
5.) Get a pet.
For additional fun, Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View will bring a few adorable, adoptable dogs to both sessions. Donations will also be accepted and they'll sell T-shirts. But here's your chance to workout with your best friend and fall in love with a new one.
Greate Bay Racquet and Fitness Club is located at 90 Mays Landing Road in Somers Point. Go to GreateBayRacquetAndFitness.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.