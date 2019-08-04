1) Music. For four hours — 7-11 p.m. — on Sunday, Aug. 11, 15 musicians will "band" together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in the Rock Room of the Princeton Bar & Grill in Avalon. The event, "Woodstock on the Block," will feature acts from Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties including, but not limited to, Tribe, The Bastard Sons of Captain Mey, Jeffrey Hebron, Dan Barry, Michael Morrow, Marnie & Nate, Toni Teschner and others. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at PrincetonBar.com.
2) Ride. Start your day off with a spinning class at Revel Ride (271 21st St., Avalon), which will host a Woodstock-themed class at 8:30 a.m.
3) Shopping. Head into Tiger Lily (268 21st St.) for a "groovy" sale.
4) Drink. From 4 to 7 p.m. take part in a "Flower Power Happy Hour" at the Whitebrier (260 20th St.) with $4 Flower Power IPAs by Ithaca Beer Company.
