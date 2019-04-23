1) April in Paris: "French conversation and culture" (1 to 2 p.m., April 26)
The town of Somers Point continues its April in Paris celebratory event with lessons in "French Conversation & Culture." The seminar/class is free. Lunch will be available at a price. Gregory's Restaurant, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, registration recommended. AprilInParisSP.Weebly.com.
2) Colony Club Fashion Show and Luncheon (April 27)
The Colony Club’s annual Fashion Show Scholarship Fundraiser will be held 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Ocean City Senior Center (1735 Simpson Ave.). The fashion show will feature apparel and accessories from Ta Dah and a luncheon buffet. Shop Ta Dah's table and the Colony Club costume jewelry "boutique." Tickets are $35 and proceeds benefit the Colony Club of Ocean City Scholarship Fund. Call 609-247-1332 or email colonyclub.oceancitynj@gmail.com for tickets.
3) 35th Annual Spring Fling Luncheon "Forget Me Not" (May 19)
Gift baskets, 50/50 raffles and live entertainment by Bittersweet Duo will all be part of this annual spring luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Penthouse Ballroom of the Grand Hotel. Tickets are $40; call. 609-536-2865. 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May.
4) Soroptimists fashion show luncheon (June 2)
The Soroptimist International of Cape May County's Annual Fashion Show Luncheon will take place at the Grand Hotel from noon to 4 p.m., June 2. Look for raffles, a gift basket auction, fashion by Cotton Club, a cash bar, and a full-course lunch. Proceeds benefit scholarships and community services for Cape May County women and girls. The Grand Hotel is located at Beach Drive and Philadelphia Avenue, Cape May. Go to SICMC.com for more.
