1.) Line dance. Ever want to learn to line dance? Here's the perfect opportunity to do so. From 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, head on over to the Sea Isle City Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. to line dance at an event titled "Dancing Down a Pink Line." Instructor Cathy Cashmere of CCC Inspire will lead the crowd for a boot-stomping good time. The entrance fee is $15 at the door and proceeds go toward Casting for Recovery, an organization that "provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, at no cost." Call 609-425-1775 for more info.
2.) Come out of your shell. Sea Isle City’s Beachcomber Guides will host their annual fundraiser, the Beachcomber Bash (formerly known as the Turtle Party) from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Oar House Pub, 318 42nd Place in Sea Isle City. A $35 ticket gets you dinner, select drinks, live music by Steve Moore and the M.I.A. Band, dancing and more. The event benefits the Beachcombers Guide program, which is sponsored by the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission. For more info, contact Abby Powell at 215-595-4601.
3.) Listen to classical French music. Wanna visit Paris in spring? Head to Grace Lutheran Church for a “Paris in the Spring” 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19. The concert, which features Flutist Pamela Whitman and Organist Scott J. Breiner, will include Claude Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Fawn;” Claude Bolling’s “Vagabonde” and Jacques Ibert’s neo-flamenco "Entr’acte.” Admission is a free-will offering, proceeds of which will benefit Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View and the Humane Society of Ocean City. After the concert, guests are invited to stick around for a “meet and greet” with animals who are looking for forever homes. The church is located on Shore Road at 11 E. Dawes Ave. in Somers Point. For info on Beacon Animal Rescue and the Humane Society of Ocean City, go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org or HSOCNJ.org.
4.) Run for history. The Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum, located at the Cape May Airport, is bringing back its popular 5K and 10K runs and 1-mile walk, collectively called "Run for History." The airport will temporarily close to air traffic to allow runners and walkers this unique opportunity to compete on the runway and finish inside the museum. Proceeds benefit restoration efforts of historic Hangar #1, which is listed on the National and State of NJ Register of Historic Places. There will be music, craft beer, bagels, water, fruits and other refreshments post-race. Register in advance or on race day beginning 7 a.m. Saturday, May 18. The race begins at 9 a.m. Electronic timing and officiating is provided by DelMoPRO. Naval Air Wildwood is located at 500 Forrestal Road in Rio Grande. Go to USNASW.org for info or to register.
