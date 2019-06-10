1) There'll be a gathering of mibsters. “Mibsters” from across the country roll into the Wildwoods for 96th Annual National Marbles Tournament Monday to Thursday, June 17–20. What are "mibsters?" They're male and female marble players ages 8-14 who will compete for national honors, college scholarships, as well as an array of other prizes and awards during this annual tournament. But mostly they're vying for the title of “King” and “Queen” of Marbles.
2) It's a serious competition. Players chosen from tournaments held in cities throughout the country will unite in the Wildwoods for four days of serious marble competition and fun on the island’s award-winning beach and nationally recognized boardwalk. More than 1,200 games of marbles will be played throughout the tournament at Ringer Stadium, located on the beach at Wildwood Avenue in Wildwood, with the Top 8 shooters advancing to the semi-finals competition. The Top 2 male and female players will compete in a "Best of 15" series for the championship. The victorious male and female champions will be crowned the "King" and "Queen" of Marbles.
3) They got a ringer. The marbles game is called "Ringer" and is played by placing 13 marbles in the form of an "X" in a 10-foot circle, with players then alternating shots to knock marbles out of the ring. The winner is the individual who is first to shoot seven marbles out of the ring.
4) It's free. The marbles tourny will take place from 8 a.m. to noon each day and is free for spectators. Go to NationalMarblesTournament.org or WildwoodsNJ.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.