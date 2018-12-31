By DANIELLE DAVIES
You know how it goes —You realize you’re about to kick off a whole new year after you’ve had one too many seasonal cocktails with absolutely no idea how to go about accomplishing anything on your New Year’s Resolutions list. We’re here to help. Here are five ways to tap into your best self in 2019.
1. Get belly laughing.
It’s said that laughter is the best medicine, and maybe that’s true. But besides getting your heart moving, it’s just fun to laugh. Get yourself to Lefty’s Tavern 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, for a night of laughs hosted by Soul Joel Productions (Joel Richardson) with Julia Scotti and Tim Grill. Tickets are $18 and doors open at 7 p.m. Located at 547 North Main Street in Barnegat. Go to LeftysTavern.net for more information.
2. Move that body.
Don’t just hang out in your yoga pants — use them. Head to Bellview Winery and follow up that Vinyasa with some Vino at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6, with Bellview’s monthly Vinyasa and Vino series. Enjoy a one-hour yoga class suitable for all levels and finish it off with a glass of wine. Tickets are $20 and include your glass of wine. Don’t forget your yoga mat! Located at 150 Atlantic Street in Landisville. Go to BellviewWinery.com for more information.
3. Read.
For those of you who keep adding “read more” to your list every New Year, we suggest making a night of it. And there’s nothing like book club at Passion Vines to kick-start your reading life. Usually held on the first Tuesday of the month, Passion Vines Book Club will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 15, this month, and the book is Tara Westover’s “Educated.” Each club meeting is $15 and comes with three glasses of wine, cheese and crostini, and, of course, great conversation. Located at 265 New Road in Somers Point. Go to PassionVines.com for more information.
4. Do good.
We all want to do good, but sometimes it’s hard squeezing things in. Head to Fins from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, to have fun and help a local organization — 50% of profits during this time will be donated to Soroptimist International of Cape May County to empower women and young girls with educational scholarships. Make your own Bloody Marys and Mimosas, enjoy drink and brunch specials, and catch music from The Honeyhawks. Located at 142 Decatur Street in Cape May. Go to FinsCapeMay.com for more information.
5. Tap into the unknown.
There’s nothing like challenging your own perceptions to invigorate your New Year. Head to Harbor Square Theatre for a live psychic reading from Bob Bitting, the first psychic medium to explore Historic Cold Spring Village and a member of the International Spiritualist Federation. His 120-minute reading takes place at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, at Harbor Square Theatre, which also has a concession stand that includes wine and beer. Tickets are $20. Located at 271 96th Street in Stone Harbor. Go to HarborSquareTheatre.com for more information.
