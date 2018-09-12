The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority (GWTIDA) has announced weather-related scheduling updates for events originally scheduled to take place Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 13 to 16.
- The Fireman’s Convention will still take place as scheduled from Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 13 to 15. For more information, call 856-433-0386 or go to NJSFA.com.
- The MX Bike & ATV Beach Races that were planned for Friday through Sunday, Sept14 to 16 have postponed the event until Oct. 12 to 14. For more information, call 856-765-3799 or go to NJMPFOD.com.
- Morey’s Piers Fall Beach Jam has been cancelled. For information, call 609-522-3900 ext.1195 or go to MoreysPiers.com.
- ‘Boots at the Beach’ Country Music Festival has been cancelled. For info, call 609-770-8839 or go to BootsAtTheBeach.com.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, go to WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.
